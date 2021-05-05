x
Keller, bullpen pitch Pirates to 2-1 win over Padres

Mitch Keller pitched six shutout innings and the Pirates slipped past the Padres, 2-1.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — Mitch Keller tossed shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the San Diego Padres 2-1. 

Keller kept the Padres off balance by mixing his pitches effectively. He allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. 

The right-hander entered with an 8.20 ERA after his first five outings this season. 

Keller also got his first major league hit, a single to right field in the fifth. 

Four relievers combined to give up only one run in 3 1/3 innings for the Pirates. 

Richard Rodriguez earned his fifth save by working a scoreless ninth.

