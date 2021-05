The San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 2-0, the Pirates’ fifth straight loss.

SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers singled with no outs in the seventh inning to end Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid and the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 2-0, the Pirates’ fifth straight loss.

Anderson kept the Padres off-balance for six innings before they broke through in the seventh.

Anderson issued a leadoff walk to Manny Machado before Myers singled to right field.