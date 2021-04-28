Difo leads Pirates over Royals 2-1, back over .500 at 12-11

Pittsburgh has won three straight games and 11 of of 16 since a 1-6 start, at 12-11 moving back above .500 for the first time since it was 1-0 in the opening week.

PITTSBURGH — Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Kansas City 2-1 to end the Royals’ five-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh has won three straight games and 11 of of 16 since a 1-6 start, at 12-11 moving back above .500 for the first time since it was 1-0 in the opening week.

Kansas City has lost seven straight games in Pittsburgh since 2009.

Difo looped a single that dropped in front of a sliding Michael A. Taylor in center.