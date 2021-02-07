x
Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win

The Brewers matched their longest winning streak in seven years with a 7-2 win over the Pirates.
Credit: AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping the Milwaukee Brewers match their longest winning streak in seven years with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak. 

Burnes allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings. 

He lasted seven innings twice before in the majors, once this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6.

