x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Crowe gets 1st win, Pirates send Cards to 18th loss in 24

Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS — Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 for their fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak. 

Jacob Stallings and Phillip Evans drove in two runs each for the Pirates. 

St. Louis has lost five straight, seven of eight and 18 of 24, dropping a season-worst four games under .500 at 36-40. 

The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central, seven games back of first-place Milwaukee. 

Crowe was making his 13th big league start and 14th appearance.

 The teams will play again today at 2:15 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.