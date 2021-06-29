x
Díaz's HR, Freeland's arm key Rockies' 2-0 win over Pirates

Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland reacts after getting Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes to ground out to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. 

Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track. 

The game was dubbed “Opening Day 2.0” after the lifting of all pandemic-induced attendance restrictions at 50,000-seat Coors Field. 

The Pirates had six hits, all singles. 

Freeland (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out seven in his seventh start of the season. Daniel Bard got the save.

The teams will play again tonight at 8:40 p.m.

