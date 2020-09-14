Keller 1st MLB shutout, KC tops Pirates for 6th win in row

The Pirates lost their fourth game in a row.

Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as the Kansas City Royals won their sixth in a row by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0.

Keller was in total command, allowing only three hits until the ninth inning.

Making his 55th career start in the big leagues, he struck two, walked one and threw 111 pitches.

It was his second complete game in the majors.

Salvador Pérez and Hunter Dozier homered to help Kansas City win its second consecutive series after losing its previous eight.

Pittsburgh lost its fourth game in a row.