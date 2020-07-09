Pirates score twice in 9th, rally past Reds 3-2

Erik Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Erik Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2. Josh Bell and Ke’Bryan Hayes began the winning rally with singles off Raisel Iglesias.

Bell then scored the tying run on Cole Tucker’s single.

One out later, Gonzalez lined out to right field and Tucker easily beat Nick Castellanos’ off-target throw.

Richard Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. He was one of five relievers that held the Reds scoreless over the final six innings.