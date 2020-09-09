Error in ninth inning gives Pirates 5-4 win over White Sox

Pinch-runner Jason Martin scored the winning run on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s error in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pirates rallied for a 5-4 victory.

Pinch-runner Jason Martin scored the winning run on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s error in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

With the score tied at 4, the Pirates loaded the bases with none out. Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell singled and, after both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Ke’Bryan Hayes was intentionally walked to load the bases. Kevin Newman then hit a nubber in front of home plate.

Pitcher Jimmy Cordero fielded the ball and shoveled it to Grandal in attempt to get a force out at home plate, but Grandal dropped the toss and Martin, who ran for Polanco, scored.

The win was the Pirates 14th of the season.