4-run 10th inning leads Reds past Pirates 5-1

Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1.

PITTSBURGH — Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1.

Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel.

Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.

Lucas Sims worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Cincinnati bullpen struck out nine without allowing a hit in relief of Sonny Gray.