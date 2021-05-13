x
4-run 10th inning leads Reds past Pirates 5-1

Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) is greeted by Nick Castellanos (2) and Jesse Winker after they all scored on a double by Eugenio Suarez off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1. 

Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. 

Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double. 

Lucas Sims worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. 

The Cincinnati bullpen struck out nine without allowing a hit in relief of Sonny Gray.

The Pirates will now host the San Francisco Giants, beginning tonight at 6:35 p.m.

