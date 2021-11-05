x
Naquin, Barnhart lead Reds to 14-1 rout of Pirates

Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart hits a double to drive in two runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Naquin’s three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1. 

He also doubled home a run during the fourth-inning outburst. Barnhart’s double to left-center field was the big blow in the fourth as the Reds snapped a 1-all tie. 

The Pirates lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

The teams will play again tonight at 6:35 p.m.

