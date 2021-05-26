Pederson's 2 homers, Arrieta lead Cubs over Pirates 4-3

Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-3.

PITTSBURGH — Joc Pederson hit two home runs, Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-3.

Pederson hit a solo shot in the third inning, and his two-run blast in the fifth tied it at 3. It was the 16th multi-homer game of Pederson’s career, and he doubled his season homer total to four.

Arrieta put the Cubs in a 3-0 hole after two innings but settled down to raise his record to 3-0 against Pittsburgh in 2021.

He has a 15-6 lifetime record versus the Pirates.