Pederson's 2 homers, Arrieta lead Cubs over Pirates 4-3

Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-3.
Credit: AP
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson, left, celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starter Cody Ponce, rear, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Joc Pederson hit two home runs, Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-3. 

Pederson hit a solo shot in the third inning, and his two-run blast in the fifth tied it at 3. It was the 16th multi-homer game of Pederson’s career, and he doubled his season homer total to four. 

Arrieta put the Cubs in a 3-0 hole after two innings but settled down to raise his record to 3-0 against Pittsburgh in 2021. 

He has a 15-6 lifetime record versus the Pirates.

The teams play again tonight at 6:35 p.m.

