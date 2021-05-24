x
Riley has another 2-HR game as Braves overwhelm Pirates 7-1

The Atlanta Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1.
Atlanta Braves Austin Riley, center, celebrates with teammate Ozzie Albies,left, after two-run home run as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings watches in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tami Chappel)

ATLANTA — Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta three homers and the Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1. 

Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates. 

Max Fried allowed one run and four hits and three walks in seven innings. It marked his fourth consecutive start allowing only one run.

After losing the opening game of the four-game series 6-4 on Thursday night, the Braves outscored the Pirates 33-3 in three consecutive wins.

The Pirates will return home to host the Cubs beginning May 25 at 6:35 p.m.

