x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Rodrigues stays hot as streaking Penguins top Montreal 5-2

Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over reeling Montreal.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) gets the puck over Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over reeling Montreal.

Rodrigues' nine goals match a career-high he set during the 2018-19 season. He needed 74 games to get to nine goals that season and has done it in 28 games this season. 

Mike Matheson, Brian Boyle, Brian Dumoulin and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. 

The Penguins have won five straight. 

Jesse Ylonen and Jonathan Drouin scored for Montreal. 

The Canadiens have lost seven in a row.

The Penguins will host the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

2021 National Signing Day: Central Pa. football standouts sign on FOX43 Morning News