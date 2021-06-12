Guentzel scores twice, Crosby once as Pens top Kraken 6-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen scored 25 seconds apart early in the first period, Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Seattle Kraken 6-1.

Jeff Carter scored 1:47 into the game, Crosby followed with his fourth goal at 4:42 and Heinen scored on a wrist shot moments later to leave the expansion Kraken stunned at the early onslaught. Guentzel scored his 14th of the season late in the second period and added his 15th midway through the third. He has five goals in the past two games.