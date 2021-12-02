x
McDavid, Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins 5-2

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen (43) and Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, AB — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2. 

Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, who won their third game in a row and improved to 9-1-0 on home ice despite getting outshot 34-22. 

Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger each had a goal for the Penguins, who have lost three straight. 

Pittsburgh was 15-0-4 in its previous 19 games against the Oilers.

The Penguins will head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Dec. 4 at 10:00 p.m.

