Reinhart scores twice in Sabres' 4-2 win over Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sam Reinhart scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres played spoiler in the East Division playoff race with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rookie Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund, with an empty-netter, also scored for Buffalo.

The Sabres bounced back a day after becoming the NHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention following a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins had a 4-0-1 run snapped and squandered an opportunity to move to within a point of the East-leading Washington Capitals, who lost at Boston earlier in the day.

Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh.

The Penguins now have three straight contests against the Devils in Pittsburgh.