Sceviour scores twice after being waived, Penguins win

The streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins center Colton Sceviour (7) and goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) defend against a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) who fell to the ice while scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW JERSEY, USA — Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. 

Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12. 

Tristan Jarry was outstanding, making 28 saves. 

Miles Wood and P.K. Subban scored for the Devils, who are 1-4-2 in their last seven. 

Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves as New Jersey fell to 4-15-3 at home.

