Sceviour scores twice after being waived, Penguins win

NEW JERSEY, USA — Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12.

Tristan Jarry was outstanding, making 28 saves.

Miles Wood and P.K. Subban scored for the Devils, who are 1-4-2 in their last seven.