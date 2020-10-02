Phillies sign reliever Tommy Hunter to minor league deal

After an injury riddled 2019 season, Hunter will get a shot to make the team's bullpen out of Spring Training.

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have added another player on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

The team has signed relief pitcher Tommy Hunter, after an injury riddled 2019 season that saw him throw 5.1 innings.

Now, he will have a chance to make the team's bullpen.

In 2018, Hunter was a regular contributor for the Phillies, appearing in 65 games and throwing 64 innings of 3.80 ERA ball.