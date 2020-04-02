Phillies announce plans to retire Roy Halladay’s jersey on May 29

PHILADELPHIA — The late Roy Halladay will become just the sixth player in Philadelphia Phillies history to have his number retired, the team announced Tue...

PHILADELPHIA — The late Roy Halladay will become just the sixth player in Philadelphia Phillies history to have his number retired, the team announced Tuesday.

Halladay’s No. 34 jersey will be retired on May 29 — the 10th anniversary of the perfect game he pitched against the Florida Marlins, the team said. A six-foot high statue will also be unveiled at the Third Base Plaza during a ceremony prior to Philly’s home game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

On May 29, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game, Roy Halladay’s number will be retired in Philadelphia: https://t.co/vOgLdrSo68 pic.twitter.com/kEB7cf7jL2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 4, 2020

Halladay died tragically at age 40 on Nov. 7, 2017, when the small airplane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

He threw a perfect game during the Phillies’ 1-0 victory over the Marlins on May 29, 2009. Halladay struck out 11 batters during the victory.

Halladay spent four seasons in Philadelphia, from 2010 to 2013. He went 55-29 with a 3.25 earned run average and 622 strikeouts during his time in Philly. He won the National League’s Cy Young Award in 2010.

Prior to joining the Phillies, Halladay pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays for 12 seasons, winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2003.

He finished his Major League career with a 203-105 record and a 3.38 ERA. Halladay struck out 2,117 batters, allowed 592 walks, and recorded 67 complete games victories, including 20 shutouts.

The Blue Jays retired his No. 32 jersey in 2018. Halladay was posthumously inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last year.