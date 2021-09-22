x
Realmuto's 2-run triple in 10th leads Phillies past O's 3-2

J.T. Realmuto delivered the clutch hit the Phillies badly needed against the 103-loss Orioles.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) and Andrew Knapp (5) celebrate after Harper scored the game-winning run on a two-run triple by J.T. Realmuto during the 10th inning of an interleague baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for a boost to keep pace in the NL East. 

Realmuto lined a shot to right field past the outstretched glove of Anthony Santander, and NL MVP candidate Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner and set off a wild celebration in the infield. 

Down 2-1 and with an automatic runner on third, Orioles righty Cesar Valdez intentionally walked Harper. 

Realmuto then delivered the clutch hit the Phillies badly needed against the 103-loss Orioles. 

The Phillies remained three games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

The teams are set to complete their series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

