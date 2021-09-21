Phillies' NL East-chase hindered in 2-0 loss to 100-loss O's

The Orioles stymied Bryce Harper and a Phillies team in an eleventh-hour playoff push in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — John Means struck out six and stymied Bryce Harper and a Phillies team in an eleventh-hour playoff push to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 win in Philadelphia.

The Phillies entered two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves opened a four-game series in Arizona late Monday night against the 101-loss Diamondbacks.

The Phillies were 3½ games behind St. Louis for the second wild card. Cincinnati also leads Philadelphia in the wild-card chase.