Phillies' NL East-chase hindered in 2-0 loss to 100-loss O's

The Orioles stymied Bryce Harper and a Phillies team in an eleventh-hour playoff push in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after striking out against Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means during the fourth inning of an interleague baseball game, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — John Means struck out six and stymied Bryce Harper and a Phillies team in an eleventh-hour playoff push to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 win in Philadelphia. 

The Phillies entered two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves opened a four-game series in Arizona late Monday night against the 101-loss Diamondbacks. 

The Phillies were 3½ games behind St. Louis for the second wild card. Cincinnati also leads Philadelphia in the wild-card chase. 

The Phillies opened a seven-game homestand with three against the 102-loss Orioles and four more against a Pittsburgh Pirates team inching toward 100 losses.

