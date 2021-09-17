Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs

Bryce Harper led the charge, driving in four RBIs to lead the Phillies to a 17-8 win over the Cubs.

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper had three hits, drove a three-run homer and had four RBIs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 17-8 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, brought in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the win with a homer in the seventh.

Each team scored seven runs in an inning.

The Cubs took a 7-0 lead in the third inning against a pair of relievers in a bullpen game.