Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs

Bryce Harper led the charge, driving in four RBIs to lead the Phillies to a 17-8 win over the Cubs.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a three-run home run against Chicago Cubs pitcher Rex Brothers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper had three hits, drove a three-run homer and had four RBIs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 17-8 win over the Chicago Cubs. 

Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, brought in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the win with a homer in the seventh. 

Each team scored seven runs in an inning. 

The Cubs took a 7-0 lead in the third inning against a pair of relievers in a bullpen game. 

Patrick Wisdom had a two-run double and Matt Duffy hit a three-run homer for the Cubs.

