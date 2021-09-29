x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1

The Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) and Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title. 

Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left. 

The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card. 

Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning, allowing an unearned run, for his 36th save in 42 chances.

The teams will play again tonight at 7:20 p.m., with the Phillies essentially needing to win every game left on the schedule to have a shot at the postseason.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.