x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

Harper's throw to plate saves Phillies' 4-3 win over O's

The Phillies have kept pushing in the NL East race with a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows through after hitting a single off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin during the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper threw out the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer to keep the Philadelphia Phillies pushing in the NL East race with a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. 

The Phillies took two of three against the 103-loss Orioles and now finish the seven-game homestand with four against the 94-loss Pirates.  

The Phillies entered three games behind Atlanta for first in the division. 

The NL East could be decided when the Phillies play at Atlanta next week in a three-game set.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.