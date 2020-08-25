x
Varlamov stops 29 shots in Islanders' 4-0 win over Flyers

The New York Islanders opened their second-round series with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) levels Philadelphia Flyers center Derek Grant (38) during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Andy Greene scored his first playoff goal in a decade and the New York Islanders opened their second-round series with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. 

The Islanders buzzed early in their first playoff meeting with the rival Flyers since 1987. Then they withstood a second-period flurry and closed it out with three goals in the third. 

Greene scored in the first period and Varlamov was sharp all night in his second shutout of the 2020 playoffs and the fourth of his postseason career. 

Game 2 is Wednesday, August 26 at 3:00 p.m.

