Sports

Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

Yandle can set the NHL record tonight when the team travels to New York to face the Islanders at 7:30 p.m.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Keith Yandle pauses during an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Yandle will tie the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Retired Toronto star Doug Jarvis holds the record. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game. 

Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left to send the Stars to a 3-1 win. 

The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12-game span.

