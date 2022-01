The loss was the ninth straight for the Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA — Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the ninth round of a shootout to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win and send the Philadelphia Flyers to their ninth straight loss.

Wahlstrom finally got one past Carter Hart to help the Islanders beat the Flyers for the second straight night. New York topped Philadelphia 4-1 at home on Monday.