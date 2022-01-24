Iron Man: Yandle set to tie Jarvis 964 straight games played

Yandle's consecutive games streak began on March 26, 2009, and he has played 1,073 straight games since.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman is set to tie retired NHL center Doug Jarvis for the NHL record for consecutive games played.

Yandle can match Jarvis in consecutive games played with 964 on Monday against Dallas.

Yandle can set the record on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

He started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix and he has played 1,073 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. Yandle was 22 when the streak started.