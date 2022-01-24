x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Iron Man: Yandle set to tie Jarvis 964 straight games played

Yandle's consecutive games streak began on March 26, 2009, and he has played 1,073 straight games since.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Keith Yandle pauses during an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Yandle will tie the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Retired Toronto star Doug Jarvis holds the record. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman is set to tie retired NHL center Doug Jarvis for the NHL record for consecutive games played. 

Yandle can match Jarvis in consecutive games played with 964 on Monday against Dallas. 

Yandle can set the record on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders. 

He started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix and he has played 1,073 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. Yandle was 22 when the streak started. 

Yandle can tie the record in the same game the Flyers can match a franchise record with 12 straight losses.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

14-year-old ready for first full professional season | Fast Lane