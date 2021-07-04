x
Bergeron scores hat trick, reaches 900 points in Bruins' win

The Bruins picked up a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night over the Flyers.
Credit: AP
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, right, scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) as Ivan Provorov (9) and Sean Couturier (14) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA — Patrice Bergeron recorded a hat trick and reached 900 career points, and Brad Marchand’s short-handed goal led the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. 

Marchand’s goal midway through the third period helped put more distance between the Bruins and Flyers for the final playoff spot in the East Division. 

The Bruins now hold a five-point lead over the Flyers for fourth. Bergeron scored two goals in the first period. 

He added an empty-netter in the third. Jake Voracek and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers.

Philadelphia will travel to New York to face the Islanders on April 8 at 7:00 p.m.

