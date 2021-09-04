Nelson leads Islanders to 3-2 shootout win over Flyers

Brock Nelson scored the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the Islanders a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight.

New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which has lost three of four. Carter Hart made 21 saves.

After a scoreless four rounds in the shootout, Nelson fired a snap shot past the blocker of Hart.