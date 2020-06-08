76ers beat Wizards 107-98; Simmons leaves with knee injury

The Sixers improved to 2-1 since the restart of the NBA's regular season play-in games.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Washington Wizards 107-98 despite losing Ben Simmons to a knee injury in the third quarter.

There was no immediate word from the 76ers on the extent of Simmons’ injury, which occurred as he landed awkwardly after grabbing an offensive rebound.

At the next break in the action he walked gingerly to the locker room and did not return.

The 76ers have not given an update on the extent of the injury, but multiple reports say there was no swelling or structural damage in Simmons' knee.

Tobias Harris added 17 points for the 76ers. Thomas Bryant had 19 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Wizards, who fell to 0-4 in Orlando.