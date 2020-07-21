Sixers Tobias Harris uses media availability to demand Kentucky AG arrest police responsible for Breonna Taylor's death

The NBA is allowing players to wear messages of social justice on their jerseys, but some teams and players, like Harris, are finding their own way to speak up.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — One of the biggest concerns voiced by many NBA players prior to reporting to the bubble at the complex in Walt Disney World was how they would draw attention to the world's social injustices in the aftermath of George Floyd's death and the protests around the country.

While the league is allowing players to wear messages like "Black Lives Matter" on their jerseys, some teams and players, like Philadelphia 76ers F Tobias Harris, are finding their own way to speak up.

During his media availability over Zoom on Monday, Harris took one question over a total of 59 seconds.

His response:

"Nothing against the t-shirts, but we want to make sure that Daniel Cameron (Kentucky Attorney General) will arrest the cops & the officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death and that’s all I got to say.”

Tobias Harris’ media availability today lasted 59 seconds.



He had one message.



“We want to make sure that Daniel Cameron (Kentucky Attorney General) will arrest the cops & the officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death and that’s all I got to say.” pic.twitter.com/AxKUDGlcIA — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) July 20, 2020

As a reporter attempted to ask Harris a second question, he interrupted to say, "That's going to be my answer to every question... For Daniel Cameron to step up, and do what's right... and that's all I've got to say today."

Taylor was shot and killed by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, serving a bi-knock search warrant on her home in March.

According to the incident report released by police, Taylor died from eight gunshots fired by Louisville Officers.

The aftermath, in combination with the death of George Floyd, has led to a rise of the Black Lives Matter movement across the country, including protests worldwide.

As a result of Taylor's death, one of the police officers involved, Brett Hankinson, lost his job, but no charges have been filed.

Now, many are calling for Cameron to pursue charges in the case.

In the wake of Taylor's death, "Breonna's Law", which outlaws no-knock warrants, was signed by Louisville's Mayor, and Change.org says that a petition calling for justice in Taylor's case has garnered over 10 million signatures.