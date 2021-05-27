x
Simmons leads 76ers past Wizards; Westbrook injured

With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons plays during Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before a leg injury sent the NBA’s triple-double king to the locker room. 

With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. 

Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington. 

Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz early in the fourth quarter. 

He limped off the floor and was restrained by security after a fan threw popcorn at him as he was headed under the tunnel.

