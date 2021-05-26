x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Doc Rivers baffled by continued criticism of Ben Simmons

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, became just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons reacts after a dunk during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers can’t fathom criticism of Ben Simmons, especially after the three-time All-Star became just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game. 

Simmons scored six points in Philadelphia’s 125-118 victory over Washington in Game 1 of their first-round series opener. 

The 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks each look to take 2-0 series leads on Wednesday night. 

Utah expects to have Donovan Mitchell back for Game 2 as it tries to avoid becoming the third No. 1 seed to lose the first two games of a series.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.