Doc Rivers baffled by continued criticism of Ben Simmons

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, became just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game.

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers can’t fathom criticism of Ben Simmons, especially after the three-time All-Star became just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game.

Simmons scored six points in Philadelphia’s 125-118 victory over Washington in Game 1 of their first-round series opener.

The 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks each look to take 2-0 series leads on Wednesday night.