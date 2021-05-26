Doc Rivers baffled by continued criticism of Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers can’t fathom criticism of Ben Simmons, especially after the three-time All-Star became just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game.
Simmons scored six points in Philadelphia’s 125-118 victory over Washington in Game 1 of their first-round series opener.
The 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks each look to take 2-0 series leads on Wednesday night.
Utah expects to have Donovan Mitchell back for Game 2 as it tries to avoid becoming the third No. 1 seed to lose the first two games of a series.