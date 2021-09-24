x
What will the 76ers do with Simmons? Philly guard wants out

The Sixers once almost traded Allen Iverson because management was unhappy with his behavior.
FILE- In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. Simmons will not report to Philadelphia 76ers' training camp week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s plans told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because discussions of Simmons' plans with the franchise have been private. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers can look to the past to figure out what to do with unhappy guard Ben Simmons. 

The Sixers once almost traded Allen Iverson because management was unhappy with his behavior. 

Iverson returned when the deal fell through. He didn't pout or complain about hurt feelings. 

He used the near-trade as motivation and led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference championship in 2001 and won NBA MVP. 

Simmons was the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. 

He is a three-time All-Star and had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones as the Sixers chase their first NBA championship since 1983. 

Simmons took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs.

