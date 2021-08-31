Rivers: 76ers still want disgruntled guard Simmons back

Simmons missed training camp and the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand that had left the Sixers without their three-time All-Star.

Ben Simmons could return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

His representation and Sixers management and coach Doc Rivers are working toward a resolution of the guard’s holdout that could potentially see him rejoin the team.

Rivers said he has not talked to Simmons during the holdout.

It was reported that Simmons had cut off communication with the team, and then in late August, had a sit down meeting with team officials where he expressed a desire to leave the team.

On Monday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons arrived outside the Wells Fargo Center to take the NBA's mandated COVID-19 test to participate in team activities.

Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test -- as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

It is unclear if Simmons will suit up for the team.

The 76ers made Simmons the the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

After injuring his foot and sitting out the year after being drafted, Simmons suited up in 2017-18 and brought home the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

In the three years since, Simmons has been named to the All-Star team each season.

For his career, Simmons is averaging just under 16 points per game, along with 8.1 rebounds and 7.7. assists per game.

He is a 6'11" player the 76ers have deployed at point guard, and his athleticism allows him to defend nearly every opposing player on the court.

That has resulted in career averages of 1.7 assists per game and nearly a block per game, as well.