Randle leads Knicks past short-handed 76ers, 103-96

Philadelphia saw its six-game winning streak come to an end on Monday night.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton, from right, Danny Green, Georges Niang and Tyrese Maxey during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Julius Randle scored 31 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. 

Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks, who won their second in the last five. 

Andre Drummond started in place of Embiid, and had 14 points and 25 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz added 19 points for Philadelphia, which saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

The 76ers won't have much time to regroup, as the team hosts the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 7:30 p.m.

