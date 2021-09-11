x
Antetokounmpo, Allen lead Bucks past short-handed 76ers

Grayson Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 118-109.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 118-109.

Bobby Portis added 19 points for the NBA champions, who played a day after celebrating the franchise’s first title in 50 years with a trip to visit President Joe Biden at the White House. 

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points for the 76ers, who played without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid for the second straight game. 

Embiid was one of four 76ers out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Philadelphia will host the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m.

