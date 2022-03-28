Penn State Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson impresses during NFL pro day

Penn State Star Wide Receiver shows skills in front of NFL scouts

HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. — Penn State do it all Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson stole the show at the pro day. Dotson showed off everything that you would expect in a receiver getting first round buzz.

The All-Big ten performer didn't drop a pass the entire session and showed off his route running prowess and elite speed. He answered the biggest question that scouts had with about strength with an impressive 15 reps on the bench.

"I'm such a small stature so I wanted to prove I'm a strong guy," said Dotson "I can compete with the best I've pretty much done it on film so coming out benching throwing up a number."

Dotson worked closely with Patriots and Ravens brass during the pro day, both teams have a need at receiver and could be options for the Penn State star.