PFBC announces plans to stock 119 Pennsylvania rivers and lakes with trout for fall and winter fishing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced that fall and winter stocking will commence next week in 119 stream sections and lakes across the Commonwealth.

Approximately 117,500 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow, Brown and Brook Trout will be stocked to replenish some of the most popular fishing spots in Pennsylvania, the PFBC said. Ice-fishing opportunities will be possible as conditions allow throughout the winter, according to the PFBC.

Stocking will begin on October 2, according to the PFBC.

"Anglers who spend time on the water during the fall season, especially, are surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year," said Robert Brown, PFBC Deputy Director of Field Operations. "The enjoyment of fishing on a stream or lake in fall and winter can be even more enjoyable when you plan your adventure around stocked trout fishing opportunities. The chance to catch stocked trout complements the world-class wild trout fisheries that also come alive around the same time the leaves start changing colors."

In October alone, the PFBC will stock approximately 87,900 trout into 93 waters, including 53 lakes and 40 stream sections, including 16 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations.

An additional 26 lakes will be stocked with approximately 29,600 trout during November and December.

Anglers and stocking volunteers should note that stocking schedules are subject to change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics. Check the schedule often for postponements and rescheduled stockings.

Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately. Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit.

During the extended trout season (September 5 – December 31, 2023, and January 1 - February 19, 2024), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless the water is managed under special regulations.