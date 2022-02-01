PFBC releases its adult trout-stocking schedule for 2022 fishing season

Available on the PFBC website, the schedule is searchable by county, lists the waterways alphabetically, and indicates stocking dates and species of trout.

In what is sure to be exciting news for anglers across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Tuesday that its 2022 adult trout stocking schedule is now available online and on the FishBoatPA mobile app.

"The release of our trout stocking schedule is always a welcome reminder that spring is just around the corner," said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries, in a press release. "This schedule is our roadmap for stocking millions of trout into hundreds of waterways across the state before and during the trout season, which is no small task.

"Anglers can review the schedule to learn which local waters will be ready for some great fishing in just a few weeks. So, buy your fishing license, get your gear ready, and start planning your opening day adventure and fishing trips throughout the season."

The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the waterways in alphabetical order, and indicates stocking dates, meeting locations for volunteers, and the species of trout that will be stocked.

In 2022, Pennsylvania will return to a single, statewide Opening Day of Trout Season on the first Saturday in April, which in 2022 will occur on Saturday, April 2. A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place on Saturday, March 26, according to the PFBC.

Under this change, which will result in a longer regular season for trout statewide, the practice of holding a separate regional opening day and mentored youth day for Pennsylvania's 18 southeastern counties will no longer occur, the PFBC said.

To accommodate the earlier statewide trout season, preseason trout stocking operations are set to begin the week of February 21. Anglers should note that fishing is not permitted on lakes and streams designated as Stocked Trout Waters from February 21 to the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day and the opening day of the regular trout season in April, unless waters are included in the Stocked Trout Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing program.

3.2 Million Trout

The PFBC said it plans to stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 696 streams and 128 lakes open to public angling across the commonwealth.

These figures, which are consistent with the number of trout stocked over the past decade, include approximately 2.2 million Rainbow Trout; 686,000 Brown Trout; and 293,000 Brook Trout, the PFBC said.

As with past practice, the average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length with an average weight of .58 pounds, according to the PFBC.

This year, the PFBC said it will stock approximately 70,000 brood fish, which are 2 ½ year-old and 3 ½ year-old hatchery-raised Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, and Brook Trout measuring 14-20 inches in length.

Roughly 70% of these large fish will be stocked into streams and lakes during the preseason prior to opening day of trout season, and 30% will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings, the PFBC said.

The PFBC said it will also stock approximately 13,000 golden Rainbow Trout.

"In addition to being stocked during the preseason period before opening day, these highly prized fish featuring vibrant golden-orange pigmentation and weighing an average of 1.5 pounds will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings," the PFBC said. "Approximately 80% of golden Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason, and approximately 20% will be stocked in-season."

Volunteers

The PFBC said it welcomes volunteers to help distribute approximately 3.2 million hatchery-raised adult trout to hundreds of waterways statewide throughout the 2022 season.

"The PFBC is proud to partner with conservation groups, schools, and walk-up volunteers to help spread out the trout in local waterways," the agency said. "Volunteers are asked to keep the safety of PFBC staff and other volunteers in mind, obey traffic laws while following stocking vehicles, and stay home if they are not feeling well."

Licenses and Permits

To participate in trout fishing and keep trout, anglers ages 16 and older require both a fishing license and a trout permit.