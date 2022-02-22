First week of trout stocking begins in Pennsylvania

Members of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission say they release more than three million trout annually across the commonwealth for the season.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State officials prepared for the upcoming trout season by beginning to stock hundreds of waterways with fish across the commonwealth on Tuesday.

Locations already starting the stocking process include local streams like Green Spring Creek in Cumberland County. The average size of a hatchery-raised stocked trout is 11 inches long, weighing approximately .58 pounds.

Members of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) say they release more than three million trout annually across the commonwealth for the season. According to the commission, the effort put into stocking is easily returned to local economies.

"Fire halls have breakfast that morning of the opening day," said waterways conservation officer Mark Sweppenhiser. "You have the tackle sales, you have the fuel sales, you have the hotel sales, you have the license sales. So, you have the economic boost that goes along with the opening day of trout season, and then you have the family, social aspect of trout fishing where people get together [and] share life's events [or] share their lives in a meaningful, outdoor way."

To fish for and harvest trout, anglers ages 16 and older are required to have a Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit.

Anglers under age 16 are not required to have a fishing license. However, they must have either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License or free Mentored Youth Permit and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler to participate in mentored youth fishing opportunities.

In 2022, walk-up volunteers from the public are once again welcome to assist with PFBC trout stocking operations. No pre-registration is required.

The statewide opening day of trout season is Saturday, April 2.