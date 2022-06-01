Zimmerman "sliders" Lancaster Catholic past Trinity in District III 3A baseball final

Crusaders' Noah Zimmerman pitches 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball to dominate from the mound in victory over Trinity

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — Earl Wenger Field in Fredericksburg is the go to site for the biggest games of the baseball season. Tuesday night saw Lancaster Catholic take to the field against Trinity in the District III 3A title game on a beautiful May evening.

Through two and half innings this game was scoreless until Lancaster Catholic's Reese VanScoten put one into the gap and as he raced around to third for a stand-up triple, two teammates scored to light up the first bulbs on the board.

Lancaster Catholic would add two more runs as this game progressed.

That was more than enough for pitcher Noah Zimmerman. The lefty on the mound had total command of all four of his pitches but especially his slider. Zimmerman was pulled for his pitch count after 6 and 2/3 innings of shut out baseball with twelve strikeouts.

"I knew it when I woke up," said Zimmerman.

"I said to my catcher Will we were winning it this morning and we ended up doing that. No better feeling today, ya know I was confident with all four pitches tonight but my slider was my pitch tonight. It felt amazing."

When it was all said and done Lancaster Catholic downed Trinity 4-0.