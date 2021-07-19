Flyers, Penguins release protected lists ahead of NHL Expansion Draft

Jakub Voracek, James van Riemsdyk are the most prominent names left available for selection by the newly formed Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins have officially announced the list of players they'll leave unprotected for Wednesday night's expansion draft.

The newly formed Seattle Kraken will select one player from the unprotected list of each NHL team to form their roster.

The expansion draft will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2.

The Flyers' unprotected list includes:

Andy Andreoff

Connor Bunnaman

David Kase

Pascal Laberge

Samuel Morin

German Rubtsov

Carsen Twarynski

James van Riemsdyk

Jakub Voracek

Mikhail Vorobyev

Chris Bigras

Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere

Robert Hagg

Derrick Pouliot

Nate Prosser

Tyler Wotherspoon

Brian Elliott

Alex Lyon

Felix Sandstrom

The most prominent names available to the Kraken are James van Riemsdyk and Jakub Voracek, two of Philadelphia's top forwards. If there's a bright side to one of them joining Seattle, it would be that the Flyers would get some salary cap relief.

Van Riemsdyk and Voracek tied with Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux for the team lead in scoring last season, with 43 points. But Voracek turns 32 this summer and is signed for the next three seasons with an $8.25 million cap hit. Van Riemsdyk is 32, under contract for two years, and has a yearly cap hit of $7 million, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Giroux, Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Oskar Lindblom, and Scott Laughton are the forwards protected by the Flyers. They will not be available for the Kraken in the expansion draft. Philadelphia also protected defensmen Ivan Provorov, Travis Sandheim, and Ryan Ellis, who joined the Flyers over the weekend in a trade with the Nashville Predators.

Goalkeeper Carter Hart is also on the Flyers' protected list.

The Penguins left the following players unprotected and available for selection by the Kraken:

Pontus Aberg

Anthony Angello

Zach Aston-Reese

Josh Currie

Frederick Gaudreau

Mark Jankowski

Sam Lafferty

Sam Miletic

Evan Rodrigues

Colton Sceviour

Brandon Tanev

Jason Zucker

Cody Ceci

Kevin Czuczman

Mark Friedman

Jesper Lindgren

Andrey Pedan

Marcus Pettersson

Juuso Riikola

Chad Ruhwedel

Yannick Weber

Casey Desmith

Maxime Lagace

Tanev, Zucker and Aston-Reese are the most-prominent forwards left available for Seattle, along with Petterson, a defenseman.