Penguins GM Hextall committed to keeping core together

PITTSBURGH — Ron Hextall doesn’t sound like someone who’s ready to hit the reset button.

The Pittsburgh Penguins general manager says he believes in the team’s core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang and is in no hurry to move on to the franchise’s next chapter.

The same goes for goaltender Tristan Jarry despite Jarry's struggles during Pittsburgh's first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

The Penguins finished atop the East Division, tied with the Washington Capitals at 77 points, and the team has the best goal differential in the division.