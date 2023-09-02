Inside the 'best fan cave in America:' The Eagles den of a Berks County fan

Berks County resident Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni's home extension is a marvel of fandom.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — You might think the best seats for the Super Bowl are at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. However, one Berks County man is giving the venue a run for its money.

“I call myself a nutjob Eagles fan," Berks County resident and Eagles superfan Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni said. "You know, I eat, sleep, drink Philadelphia Eagles football."

The 2,000 square-foot extension is dressed head-to-toe for the Birds.

“For a Philadelphia Eagles fan, it’s like walking into heaven," Vagnoni said.

From autographed memorabilia to a Nick Foles-signed replica of the 2018 Lombardi trophy, Vagnoni has gone the extra yard to deck out the extension.

Even the floor.

“I bought a section like 100 foot by 50 foot of that,” Vagnoni said pointing to the Veteran's Stadium turf that covers the area by the big screen.

"I'm so proud of it, and my kids and my grandkids, and all the family and friends," Vagnoni said. "On game day there's nothing like it and I'm so glad that I did it.”

Vagnoni’s Uncle Lou was a part of the legacy.

"He truly was everyone's Uncle Lou," Vagnoni said. "He just loved everybody and everybody loved him."

Eagles games draw a packed, and hungry, crowd.

“These banquet tables on game day are loaded with some of the most delicious food that anyone could ever have," Vagnoni said.

Sunday’s big game has big expectations.

“I’m telling you, we’re going to win this Super Bowl. I feel it in my bones," Vagnoni said.

Oh, and as for his least favorite team, he didn't forget about them. The Eagles diehard has a Dallas Cowboys helmet where it belongs... in the toilet.