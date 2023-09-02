Kansas City Chiefs quarterback room boasts ties to Central Pa.

Despite the closeness of Philadelphia, the Kansas City Chiefs also have some central Pennsylvania ties on their team.

TEMPE, Ariz. — With Super Bowl Sunday getting closer and closer, FOX43's team in Arizona got a chance to speak with some players before the big game.

Despite the closeness of Philadelphia, the Kansas City Chiefs also have some central Pennsylvania ties on their team, especially when it comes to their quarterback room.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes is the star and garners most the attention, but the roots of his support system grew from the Lancaster-Lebanon league including the quarterback's coach Matt Nagy, a former Manheim Central Baron.

Additionally, the Chiefs backup QB is Chad Henne, who played at Wilson High School in Reading.

Nagy was reunited with Andy Reid after his stint as the head coach for the Chicago Bears.

FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Alex Cawley attended media day and met with both Nagy and Henne. The Eagles say it's a Philly thing, but in the Chiefs quarterback room, it's a Lanc-Leb thing!

"We kind of joke about it, Chad and I are always bragging to Patrick and Shane Buchele with Pennsylvania football versus Texas and Florida football. We stand strong," said Nagy.

"We tell a lot of great stories, but it's so much fun. I go back to thinking when I coached at Cedar Crest and we played against Chad, he put like 400 yards on us! [It is a] great relationship," Nagy continued.

"He's an ultimate person, just a homegrown, competitive, firey guy that we love to be around," said Henne about Nagy.

