Local Pizza Shops gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

YORK, Pa. — As the Eagles get ready to strap on their cleats local pizza shops are firing up their brick oven for Super Bowl 57. John’s Pizza Shop located in York County says they’re ready for the flood of orders ahead of Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.

John Navratil, the owner of John Pizza Shop, said the influx of orders is welcomed and that the team is prepared to provide pizza and wings across the Commonwealth. With the Eagles being in the Super Bowl, he’s anticipating more than 1,000 orders of wings and pizza over the weekend.

“We’re prepping a lot of wings, we have as many staff individuals working as we can… we’re getting everything good to go,” said Navratil.

Due to supply chain shortages and inflation, Navratil said their pizza shop, like many, has experienced shortages in things like cheese and wings.

To make sure they’re stocked this weekend, Navratil says they have enough supply.

“Thankfully some of the wing prices have been coming down so we’ve been able to reflect that in our pricing. I’m hoping we bounce up with the amount of orders that come in the day of,” said Navratil.

