Here's when the Eagles will bust out their long-awaited kelly green throwbacks

Fans have been clamoring for the Birds to use the old green jerseys for years. This season, the Eagles will wear them as alternate uniforms in two games.

PHILADELPHIA — Note: The video is from July 31.

After years of begging for the Philadelphia Eagles to make the old school kelly green jersey colors their alternate uniforms, Philly fans will get what they want this season.

The Eagles previously announced that they'll wear the kelly green jerseys and gray pants in two NFL games this season.

The Birds will go with their throwback look in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, and will break them out again for their Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

It's a decision that fans have been clamoring for ever since owner Jeffrey Lurie changed the Eagles' uniform colors to Midnight Green in 1996, a few years after he bought the franchise. Prior to that, the kelly green threads were a Philadelphia staple for 60 years, beginning in 1935 when they abandoned their old blue and yellow color scheme.

Lurie had wanted to make the throwback switch for several years, but NFL safety rules decreed that players could not use more than one helmet model. Lurie thought that the midnight green color of the Eagles' helmets would clash with the kelly green jerseys, and did not want to use a decal as an alternative, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

But the NFL loosened its standards prior to the 2022 season, ruling that teams could use two different helmets -- their main style, and an alternate. It took an extra year for the Eagles and Nike, which supplies uniforms to the league, to settle on the correct shade of kelly green before the Birds unveiled their throwback uniforms for this season.

The old-school jerseys proved to be an immediate hit among Eagles fans, who have flocked to stores to buy them.